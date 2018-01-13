Skip to content
ABC 4
Salt Lake City
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Southern Utah
National
Good Morning Utah
Good Things Utah
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Salt Lake City mayoral candidate profiles
Midday
International
Religion
Education
Health
Sports
Entertainment
Wirth Watching
Good4Utah Extra
Road Tour
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather School
Good Things Utah
Table Talk
GTU Featured Guest
Recipes
Gardens
Contests
Community Advocacy
Contact
About Us
Work for Us
Meet the Team
MeTV
CW30
ABC4 Utah Internships
ABC4 Utah Email Signup
Apps
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Contest Winners
Community
Behind the Badge
Utah Success Stories
Utah Caring Stories
Taste Utah
Real Estate Essentials
BOSS Retirement
Podcasts
ABC4 Plus
Search
Search
Search
Newsfore Opt-In Form
Canyons School District
Sen. Romney sponsoring bill to address skyrocketing e-cigarette use among teens
Sandy middle schoolers report feeling more confident because of ‘morning mindfulness’ sessions
‘Panic button’ app helps connect teachers, law enforcement during lockdown
Principal apologizes after ‘inappropriate’ survey at Indian Hills Middle School
Open house to be held for student-built home in Canyons School District
More Canyons School District Headlines
Canyons District teachers look forward to big pay raise
How to thank your teacher during National Teacher Appreciation Week
What you should know before letting your kids watch “13 Reasons Why”
Non-profit awards Utah students with college scholarships
Pertussis outbreak in three Draper schools
Design feature or fatal flaw? Hillcrest High teacher raises concerns
Teen arrested for causing ‘false alarm’ with social media post
How to protect your kids on social media in honor of Internet Safety Week
What to look for in a preschool and why it’s not too early to be thinking about it
Teacher illness plagues Canyons School District
Don't Miss
Salt Lake City mayoral candidate profiles
The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
Utah Caring Stories
Utah Success Stories
Contact Us
Weather Ball
Email Signup
Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS