Skip to content
ABC 4
Salt Lake City
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Southern Utah
National
Good Morning Utah
Good Things Utah
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Salt Lake City mayoral candidate profiles
Midday
International
Religion
Education
Health
Sports
Entertainment
Wirth Watching
Good4Utah Extra
Road Tour
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather School
Good Things Utah
Table Talk
GTU Featured Guest
Recipes
Gardens
Contests
Community Advocacy
Contact
About Us
Work for Us
Meet the Team
MeTV
CW30
ABC4 Utah Internships
ABC4 Utah Email Signup
Apps
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Contest Winners
Community
Behind the Badge
Utah Success Stories
Utah Caring Stories
Taste Utah
Real Estate Essentials
BOSS Retirement
Podcasts
ABC4 Plus
Search
Search
Search
Newsfore Opt-In Form
Brittany Johnson
Did Woods Cross officer violate protocol by not activating body cam when pulling gun on child?
Pedophiles are using these apps to target children
Pedophiles are using these apps to target children
Tabiona coach says town has been tainted by allegations of racism
What you need to know before you book your next excursion
More Brittany Johnson Headlines
Manila HS Principal speaks out about alleged racist taunts by opponent’s fans
What rights would Utah women have if Roe v. Wade were overturned?
2 suspects still on the loose after armed robbery in Centerville
Health department says measles outbreak ‘will hit Utah soon’
Medical cannabis: Some say Utah isn’t taking full advantage
Warmer weather prompts reminder about hiking safety
Are UPD’s partnering cities getting what they pay for?
Family warning others about water safety after son, 2 others die in Provo river
Testing of SLC’s rape kits produces dozens of new suspects
Measles continues to spread across the country. Adults may need booster shot
Don't Miss
Salt Lake City mayoral candidate profiles
The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
Utah Caring Stories
Utah Success Stories
Contact Us
Weather Ball
Email Signup
Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS