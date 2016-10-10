Skip to content
ABC 4
Salt Lake City
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Southern Utah
National
Good Morning Utah
Good Things Utah
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Salt Lake City mayoral candidate profiles
Midday
International
Religion
Education
Health
Sports
Entertainment
Wirth Watching
Good4Utah Extra
Road Tour
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather School
Good Things Utah
Table Talk
GTU Featured Guest
Recipes
Gardens
Contests
Community Advocacy
Contact
About Us
Work for Us
Meet the Team
MeTV
CW30
ABC4 Utah Internships
ABC4 Utah Email Signup
Apps
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Contest Winners
Community
Behind the Badge
Utah Success Stories
Utah Caring Stories
Taste Utah
Real Estate Essentials
BOSS Retirement
Podcasts
ABC4 Plus
Search
Search
Search
Newsfore Opt-In Form
Basketball
A look at Veyo Pool and Crawdad Canyon
Utah Jazz gearing up for first home playoff game of 2019
Basketball brings boost to Hartford businesses
WNBA star, Olympic gold medalist Breanna Stewart aiming beyond arc to impact world
Jazz to host national anthem auditions Sept. 14
More Basketball Headlines
Utah fan made $5,000 half-court shot but claimed a local bank refused to award his winnings
Cleveland takes down Golden State in Game 4
Utah Jazz fall in game 3 against Golden State Warriors
Hoopla and Moola Come To Salt Lake City Along With NCAA Tournament
Group of Jazz Fans Stuck in Vivint Smart Home Arena Elevator for over an Hour
Joe Ingles has career-high 20 points as Jazz fall the Grizzlies 102-96
Real Sports Live – October 10, 2016
Don't Miss
Salt Lake City mayoral candidate profiles
The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
Utah Caring Stories
Utah Success Stories
Contact Us
Weather Ball
Email Signup
Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS