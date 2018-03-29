Skip to content
Ask The Authority
Ask The Authority: UCAIR on improving Utah’s air quality
Red Cross issues emergency call for blood donations on Ask the Authority
Ask the Authority: U.S. Trade Tariffs
Fire safety tips with Unified Fire on Ask the Authority
Speaker Greg Hughes addresses Big Pharma lawsuits and Facebook’s arrival in Utah
More Ask The Authority Headlines
Lt. Governor Spencer Cox addresses whether or not sports betting will ever be legal in Utah
Ask the Authority: West Valley Police Chief Colleen Jacobs
Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi on ‘Ask the Authority’
How to help hungry kids this summer in Utah
SLC Mayor Jackie Biskupski talks about how she balances work and home life
Unified Police addresses the “not funny” video about school threats
Ask The Authority: Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Ask The Authority: Autism awareness month
The Utah Education Association addresses funding in light of Oklahoma teacher protests
Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox opens up about recent Legislative Session and blog post about suicide
