Affordable Care Act
Local advocates call on state to back off of ACA lawsuit
Local advocates say recent ACA ruling won’t stand
Obamacare deadline for 2019 coverage is Dec. 15
Rep. Love, local businesses call on Senate to repeal medical device tax
ACA navigators brace for another round of funding cuts
More Affordable Care Act Headlines
ACA premiums are up, but many Utah consumers are paying less
Utah joins lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act
Local navigators busy on final day of ACA open enrollment
The clock is ticking on ACA open enrollment
ACA subsidies keep pace with rising premiums
Medicaid expansion advocates file ballot initiative
Obamacare premiums on the rise, but advocates say subsidies will follow
Senator Ted Cruz says repeal fight isn’t over
HHS Secretary Tom Price in Utah as part of listening tour
Governor Herbert wants bipartisan buy-in on healthcare bill
