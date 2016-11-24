Skip to content
Addiction
How to combat digital depression
Women and opioid addiction in Utah
Battling addictions with Desert Solace
Mixed results for Operation Rio Grande’s impact on addiction
Hypnotherapy used to help treat pain, addiction
More Addiction Headlines
Utah woman finds scholarships for addicts
A treatment center in Hawaii focuses on entire individual, not just their substance abuse
New longterm addiction treatment center opens in Ogden
Valley Behavioral Health shortens waiting list, adds 78 beds at rehab facility
Addiction relapse risk rises during holidays
5 reasons addicts can benefit from counseling
Unified Fire and ‘Utah Naloxone’ teaming up to distribute drug to families of addicts
The one truth every recovering addict should know
Reformed gang members working to end Utah’s opioid crisis
Utah Celebrity Victim Of “Pill For Every Ill”
