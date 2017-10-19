Skip to content
ABC 4
Salt Lake City
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Southern Utah
National
Good Morning Utah
Good Things Utah
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Salt Lake City mayoral candidate profiles
Midday
International
Religion
Education
Health
Sports
Entertainment
Wirth Watching
Good4Utah Extra
Road Tour
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather School
Good Things Utah
Table Talk
GTU Featured Guest
Recipes
Gardens
Contests
Community Advocacy
Contact
About Us
Work for Us
Meet the Team
MeTV
CW30
ABC4 Utah Internships
ABC4 Utah Email Signup
Apps
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Contest Winners
Community
Behind the Badge
Utah Success Stories
Utah Caring Stories
Taste Utah
Real Estate Essentials
BOSS Retirement
Podcasts
ABC4 Plus
Search
Search
Search
Newsfore Opt-In Form
Accident
Two teens killed in West Valley City crash
Utah Missionary one of four involved in collision in New Caledonia
Drowsy driving may be to blame for Legacy Parkway crash
West Jordan crash causes power outage
Rollover accident off I-215 overpass
More Accident Headlines
UHP: Man flees from troopers in stolen vehicle, crashes
Teenage girl dies in reckless driving crash
Two flown to hospital after crush in Roosevelt Utah
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Layton
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Taylorsville Identified
Four-vehicle crash kills 3-year-old, sends toddler and mother to hospital
‘Reckless’ driver in crash that killed baby, injured 6 others identified
One dead, two others in critical condition after rollover accident
Two critically injured in accident near South Willard
Police say man wrecks car, leaves ejected passenger at the scene
Don't Miss
Salt Lake City mayoral candidate profiles
The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
Utah Caring Stories
Utah Success Stories
Contact Us
Weather Ball
Email Signup
Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS