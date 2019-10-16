Zack Moss on the verge of breaking Utah’s all-time rushing record

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – When the 13th-ranked Utes take on #17 Arizona State this Saturday, the Pac-12 South title could be on the line.

But a 31-year-old school record could also be broken.

Zack Moss is just 55 yards away from passing Eddie Johnson and becoming Utah’s all-time leading rusher, a record that has stood since 1988.

This is a record Moss has thought about all year, but he is more concerned with the Utes winning.

“It’s crazy, I really haven’t had a chance to wrap my head around what’s going on,” said Moss, who has 3,165 career rushing yards. “I got a chance to do a few things on Saturday. But most important was just getting the win for this team and trying to better our chances for that Pac-12 championship.”

When Moss arrived on campus four years ago, Kyle Whittingham knew he had a special talent. But he didn’t foresee Moss becoming the school’s all-time rushing leader.

“We knew he was really good,” Whittingham said. “We knew we had all the skill set, the strength, the speed, the vision. But we didn’t know just how good he could be, and he’s proven to be I think probably better.”

Moss’s parents are coming in from Florida for the game.

“They were supposed to come for the Washington State game, but I got injured,” Moss said.

Moss appears to be fully recovered from that shoulder injury he suffered against USC, as evidenced by his 121 yards rushing on just five carries against Oregon State.

“It was definitely good to get back into the swing of things,” Moss said. “Just to get back out there with the guys, I was able to have a pretty decent game.”

To break the record in the biggest game of the season against Arizona State would be extra special, especially since Moss has never beaten the Sun Devils.

“They’re very physical, they’re coached well.” Moss said. “They’re very disciplined and they want to knock us off. It should be a really good one, and hopefully we can come out and get the ‘W’.”

If the Utes are going to beat the Sun Devils, the defense is going to have to slow down a former Utah recruit, quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has thrown for 1,610 yards and 8 touchdowns as a true freshman.

Whittingham thought he had a great shot to land Daniels out of high school, but he chose Arizona State instead.

“We know his skill set very well,:” Whittingham said. “We recruited him really hard out of high school. We knew it was between us and Arizona State, especially towards the end. We thought we had a pretty good chance up until we didn’t. It was disappointing, but he chose what he thought was his best fit, and it’s working out for him.”