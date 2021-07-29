Zach Wilson signs rookie contract with New York Jets

FILE – New York Jets first round draft pick Zach Wilson works out during NFL rookie camp in Florham Park, N.J., in this Friday, May 7, 2021, file photo. The New York Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson have agreed to terms on his four-year rookie contract, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft in April, missed the first two days of training camp practices while the two sides hammered out details. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (ABC4 Sports) – Zach Wilson may have been a couple days late, but he is not a dollar short.

The former BYU star and #2 overall pick in the NFL Draft has agreed to a 4-year, $35.15 million deal with the New York Jets. The deal is fully guaranteed, and includes a $22.9 million signing bonus and a fifth-year team option, standard for all first-round picks.

Wilson, who took a red-eye flight from Los Angeles and arrived in New Jersey on Thursday morning, was the last unsigned first-round selection from the 2021 NFL draft.

The contract includes offset language and the signing bonus will be paid within 15 days, per a source, details that imply that the sides have compromised because those were the sticking points.

At the start of camp, coach Robert Saleh said he wasn’t concerned about Wilson missing camp time. “It’s something he’ll have to navigate through,” Saleh said. “I’ve got a lot of faith in Zach. He’s incredibly intelligent, and he’s got a tremendous drive. When he does get here, I know somehow, some way he’ll make up for it.”

Wilson benefited from a heavy workload in the spring. With no veterans on the roster, he took all the first-team reps.

There was an increased sense of urgency to strike a deal because the Jets are counting on him to be their opening-day starter, although they haven’t announced that. The only other quarterbacks on the roster are James Morgan and Mike White, neither of whom has regular-season experience. Rookie contract disputes are unusual because the deals are slotted, but teams and agents sometimes haggle over certain clauses.

Without an offset, a cut player collects the guarantee from his old team plus the money he receives from his new team — aka double dipping.

Wilson will practice with the team for the first time on Friday.