Zach Wilson reflects back on NFL rookie season

NEW YORK (ABC4 Sports) – Zach Wilson did not have the season he was hoping for as a rookie with the New York Jets.

But the former BYU star and #2 overall pick is hoping for bigger things next season.

“A lot of ups and down, things I’m frustrated about,” Wilson said. “Things I want back, but I really did start feeling more comfortable as the year went on and I feel like I learned a lot of things.

Wilson threw for 2,247 yards, 8 touchdown passes, 11 interceptions, and he was sacked 36 times. The Jets only won 3 of the 13 games that Wilson played. Wilson also rushed for four touchdowns missed four games after suffering a knee injury, and he finished 30th in QB ratings in the league.

“I’ve got to do better,” Wilson said after the Jets season finale against the Buffalo Bills. “I’ve got to do my job. A lot of frustrating plays on my end where I was trying to do too much. In my head, I’m thinking just make a play.”

Wilson made several good plays, including the longest run for a touchdown by a QB in Jets history, a 52-yard run against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But now that the season is over, he’s feeling tired from what turned out to be a long season in which the Jets finished 4-13.

“It’s been a long year, with the combine and the draft so I’m excited to apply the things I’ve learn this year to work to improve to get better,” Wilson said.

As for the off-season, Wilson plans to return to Utah, take a short break, and get right back into it with the hopes of making big improvements.

“It’s going to get better with more time, take it into the offseason, work on the things I need to work on,” Wilson said. “I’m excited to come back next year to work with these guys again. We’ve got a good group and guys are hungry to win.”