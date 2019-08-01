Zach Wilson feeling more comfortable in BYU offense

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After undergoing off-season shoulder surgery, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson himself wasn’t really sure if he had been cleared to practice last night when the Cougars opened training camp.

“I don’t know,” he said. “No one specifically said anything. I just came out here. I don’t even know if I am cleared. I just kind of came out here like nothing was wrong.”

Head coach Kalani Sitake assured the media Wilson had been cleared.

“Yeah, he’s going to be fine, he’s good,” Sitake said. “We’re still working on him getting his legs back and doing everything 100 percent, but he’s really close.”

So is Wilson ready to take a hit on that repaired shoulder?

“Honestly, not yet, no,” he said with a smile. “Honestly, I’d rather wait until the first game.”

Even though he’s the unquestioned starter, Wilson is still treating training camp like his quarterback job is up for grabs.

“Whether there is a competition or not, I should push myself like there always is a competition,” he said. “Every quarterback should themselves like there is a competition. The second you get complacent is the second you start to lose your job and the second you start to fall off.”

In his last game, Wilson completed 18 for 18 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns in one of the greatest bowl game performances of all time. With another year in Jeff Grimes offensive system, Wilson only feels more comfortable going into his sophomore season.

“Yeah, it’s huge,” Wilson said. “It’s huge for me, huge for the line and the entire team just because we really are starting to find our identity and find the things that we want to do. Every offense has its struggles in year one, but they always bring it together. So, I’m excited for this year.”

Wilson is also learning how to become more of a leader on the team.

“Bringing the guys together, I know that’s a huge key having that connection as a team,” he said. “I cant get on someone sometimes, but I can also hop on board with them. So, getting a little older and the more comfortable I am with this offense, you have to step in and take that leadership role.”