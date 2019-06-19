Zach Wilson expects to be 100 percent healthy for training camp

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Zach Wilson says he probably gets asked about his shoulder 15 times a day.

So, let’s make it 16. How is the shoulder?

“It’s doing great,” the Cougars quarterback said with a smile at BYU Media Day.

After a standout freshman season, which was capped with a perfect 18 for 18 performance in the Potato Bowl, Wilson had off-season shoulder surgery, but says he should be 100 percent healthy when training camp opens next month.

“It feels good,” Wilson said. “It’s progressing well. I’m hitting the rehab and I expect to be full-go for fall camp.”

So should BYU fans be worried at all?

“They should have no concern,” said wide receiver Micah Simon, who has been catching passes from Wilson this summer. “I don’t even know if I’m supposed to talk on this or not, but my guy is fine.”

Unlike last year, in which Wilson took over for Tanner Mangum midway through the season, Wilson is headed into the 2019 season as the unquestioned starter.

“It gives us more direction knowing he’s going to be the guy,” said offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes. “I think it gives the team some stability and confidence as well.”

“I think he’s feeling a lot more comfortable, especially with the offense,” said head coach Kalani Sitake. “It was new last year, and I think he’s a lot more comfortable with it now. We knew last year when he got here that we had something special.”

After throwing for 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions in seven games, Wilson hopes to take the next step in his development.

“Being a freshman quarterback playing and just going through the motions and going through the system, now I should have that stage down,” Wilson said. “I should be moving to the next stage, increasing my mental ability and being able to read defenses a little bit faster and make checks.”

Wilson doesn’t just check plays, he’s also got to check his perfect hair.

“He’s so annoying about his hair,” said wide receiver Aleva Hifo. “He has to have gel in his hair and he’s always touching it.”

“We’ll run a rep or a sprint in practice, and afterwards Zach is like fixing his hair,” said Simon with a laugh. “I’m like, bro, there’s nobody out here. It’s just us.”

What is also hair-raising is BYU’s schedule. In their first four weeks, the Cougars take on Tennessee, USC, Washington, and oh yeah, the season opener against Utah.

“I’m just slightly pumped up for that one,” said offensive lineman Tristen Hoge, referencing Utah’s 8-game winning streak against their rivals. “We choose our schedule, and this is not one of if not the hardest schedule in college football. That’s a challenge.”

“With this schedule, we’re going to have to learn how to start fast and finish,” added linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi. “Because you can’t go and play Utah, Tennessee, Washington and USC and not start fast and finish strong.”

“Before we go to the next station or the next lift in practice, we break with the call, ‘Beat Utah,’ said safety Austin Lee. “It’s brought a lot of purpose with what we are trying to do. We’re going to shock a lot of people. We have a lot of talent, we have a lot of depth. Guys have been training with purpose, and it’s an exciting season to come.”