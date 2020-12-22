Zach Wilson accounts for five touchdowns as BYU crushes UCF in Boca Raton Bowl, 49-23

BOCA RATON, Fla. (ABC4 Sports) – In what is expected to Zach Wilson’s last game at BYU, the Cougars quarterback went out with a bang.

Wilson completed 26 of 34 passes for a Boca Raton Bowl record 425 yards, three touchdowns, while also rushing for two more touchdowns, as the Cougars blew out UCF, 49-23.

Tyler Allgeier rushed for a career-high 173 yards and a touchdown, as BYU raced out to a 35-7 halftime lead and cruised past the Knights to finish the season with a record of 11-1.

Isaac Rex caught five passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns, while Neil Pau’u and Gunner Romney also scored touchdowns for the Cougars, who racked up 34 first downs and 655 yards of total offense.

BYU took control of the game from the outset, scoring 21 points in the first quarter. Wilson capped an 87-yard drive on BYU’s first possession with a 15-yard touchdown run.

Wilson then hit Rex on a 36-yard scoring strike to give the Cougars a 14-0 lead. Wilson made it 21-0 with a 4-yard touchdown run, and the rout was on.

After UCF got on the board with a 5-yard touchdown run by Greg McCrae. But the Cougars countered with two touchdown passes from Wilson, a 27-yarder to Rex and a 36-yard strike to Pau’u.

Leading 35-10 at the half, Allgeier rumbled 39 yards for a touchdown at the start of the third quarter to stretch the lead to 42-10. Romney then scored on a 6-yard end around to stretch the lead to 49-10.

Lopini Katoa had 4 catches for 90 yards, while Dax Milne caught 7 passes for 70 yards.

Wilson, who is expected to be a first round NFL Draft pick, finishes a historic season with 3,692 yards, 33 touchdown passes and 10 touchdown runs.

This is the first time since 2011 that BYU has won 11 games in a season.