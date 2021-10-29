Zac MacMath honored by Real Salt Lake as Humanitarian of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Real Salt Lake named goalkeeper Zac MacMath as the 2021 Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian of the Year.

“Zac has been a tremendous representative of the RSL Waym,” says RSL Community Director Kyle Schroeder. “He has jumped at any opportunity to volunteer his time and efforts to strengthen the fabric of our community.”

Some of the organizations MacMath has been involved with, include Special Olympics Utah and Unified Champion Schools.

MacMath was influenced by his parents who are mental health professionals and who work with the homeless population and with veterans. Earlier in the year, he participated in an RSL Special Olympics event at the Rio Tinto Stadium. He also represented RSL in the Healing Fields project which commemorates the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

The Colorado Rapids named MacMath Humanitarian of the Year in 2017 and 2018 for his participation in the team’s Special Olympics Unified Program where he served as a mentor to athletes. He was also a part of soccer clinics for military and local non-profits. His efforts provided donations to the American Heart Association with the Transamerica Saves Campaign.

In 2015, RSL was named the Humanitarian of the Year Award in honor of late fan Jordan Guernsey who also did community work. Guernsey’s wife Paola and children present the award to each player who is honored that year.

Macmath will be presented with the award prior to their match against the San Jose Earthquake on Oct. 30 during a pregame ceremony.

For the last three years, Kyle Beckerman has brought home the award.