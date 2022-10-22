LARAMIE, Wyo. (ABC4 Sports) – Fourth string quarterback Bishop Davenport provided some second half magic last week against Colorado State, but the Utah State freshman quarterback could not duplicate that feat this week at Wyoming.

Titus Swen ran for 180 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries and D.Q. James added 10 carries for 120 yards to help Wyoming beat Utah State 28-14 Saturday night.

Swen scored on a 30-yard run with 5:02 left in the first quarter and his 5-yard scoring run with 8:01 to go in the first half made it 14-0.

Utah State (3-4, 2-1 Mountain West) trimmed its deficit to 17-13 when Calvin Tyler Jr. capped seven-play, 62-yard drive with a 31-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter.

But John Hoyland — who made a 43-yard field goal as time expired in the first half — kicked a 51-yard field goal about 4 minutes later, and Swen capped the scoring with a 6-yard TD run with 4:11 to play.

With Logan Bonner, Cooper Legas and Levi Williams all out with injuries, Davenport completed 17 of 26 passes for 104 yards with an interception in his first career start. Davenport added a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for the Aggies.

But Wyoming finished with 529 total yards — including 330 yards rushing on 50 carries — while limiting Utah State to 217 total yards of offense.

Tyler finished the night with 83 yards rushing on 15 carries, while Brian Cobbs led the Aggies in receiving with five catches for 45 yards.

Former Utah State quarterback Andrew Peasley completed 13 of 26 passes for 199 yards against his former team.

Utah State linebacker AJ Vongphachanh finished with a game-high 10 tackles, while safety Hunter Reynolds added eight stops.

The Aggies (3-5, 2-2 MWC) next host New Mexico November 5th at 1:30 p.m.