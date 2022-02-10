Woodward Park City halfpipe has become home to future Olympians

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – So what does it take to build an Olympic quality halfpipe?

“It takes about 14 days, two snow cats working 12-hour shifts, and about four million gallons of water,” said Benny McGinnis, Senior Manager of Mountain Parks at Woodward Park City.

McGinnis leads the team that built the 22-foot halfpipe, the 65-foot big air jump and slopestyle course at Woodward Park City that just became an official Olympic training facility for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard teams.

“The whole area is an official Olympic training facility,” McGinnis said. “So our partnership allows them to do whatever their needs are, and we have the terrain to support that.”

“We are so excited to be partnered with the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team,” said Phoebe Mills, General Manager at Woodward Park City. “Their snowboard athletes, their freeski athletes, they come and train here, and we have venues that we’ve built just for them.”

“I’m so stoked,” said Brandon Hobush, professional snowboard and snowboard coach at Woodward Park City. “I cannot wait to see all the Olympians out here. I’ve been telling all the locals around here, get ready, you’re going to be seeing some pretty big names.”

Big names have already trained at the facility, like Shaun White and Louis Vito. But it’s also open to the general public.

“It’s super fun to watch,” said Megan Colopy, a snowboard coach. “We’ve got 10-year-olds that are definitely Olympic hopefuls. So whenever they’re in the Olympics, I’m going to be able to say hey I know them!”

“I’ve taught a 70-year-old,” added Hobush. “So if you want to try it, get up here. I’ll teach anyone.”

The tricks performed in the halfpipe have grown exponentially over the years, and they are only going to get bigger.

“When I first started building halfpipes, we were doing 18-footers,” McGinnis said. “So the progression of the sport and the amplitude that the riders are using to execute these complex tricks is just insane.”

“It’s absolutely mind-blowing,” Hobush said. “It’s places like this that are helping for sure. It’s wild that year after year, it’s another flip or another spin and that much higher. So, it’s amazing.”

So with its new partnership running through at least 2025, you will no doubt see the future Olympians of tomorrow honing their skills at Woodward Park City.

“We inspire and empower the next generation of athletes,” said Mills. “We’ve got programs for beginners, we have start parks as well as progression parks. So, we try to create programs for any level of athlete.

If you are interested in learning how to use the facilities at Woodward Park, click here.