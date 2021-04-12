Wizards snap Jazz 24-game home winning streak, win 125-121

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4 Sports) – The streak is over at Vivint Arena.

Donovan Mitchell scored 42 points and Bojan Bogdanovic had his best game of the year, pouring in 33 points but the Washington Wizards end Utah’s franchise record 24-game home winning streak.

Bradley Beal scored 34 points and Russell Westbrook had another triple double, posting 25 points, 14 rebounds, and 14 assists as the Wizards sweep the season series with the Jazz.

“They were just too comfortable in the beginning,” Jazz center Rudy Gobert said. “When you have that kind of game, everyone is having fun. Everyone on the court for them had a little moment.”

Washington broke open the game starting late in the third quarter. After Mitchell hit a pair of free throws to give Utah an 80-79 lead, the Wizards went on a 30-10 run to take control.

The Jazz rallied late and cut a 19-point deficit to 121-119 on a driving layup from Mitchell with 12.3 seconds to go in regulation.

Beal hit two free throws with 11.5 seconds remaining after he missed a pair a few seconds earlier. Bogdanovic missed a corner 3-pointer for Utah and then Westbrook sealed the deal hitting two free throws to put the game away.

“We didn’t have the right focus defensively,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “In the first half, we gave up so much in a couple of quarters that it made it difficult for us even when we started playing better defense later in the game.”

Washington made 52.2% from the field, and committed just seven turnovers.

The Jazz were missing Mike Conley (right hamstring injury management), and Jordan Clarkson, who missed his second straight game with a sprained right ankle.

Utah will look to bounce back Tuesday, April 13th as the Oklahoma City Thunder come to Vivint Arena for a 7:00 tip-off.