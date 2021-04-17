Without three All-Stars, Jazz lose in overtime to Lakers, 127-115

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – In the Jazz first game since Donovan Mitchell suffered an ankle sprain, the Utah Jazz, which was also without Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley and Derrick Favors, put up a fight against the Lakers before eventually falling in overtime, 127-115.

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 27 points, while Joe Ingles had 20 points and 14 assists. Ersan Ilysasova made 6 of 8 three-pointers for a season-high 20 points.

The Lakers were led by Andre Drummond with 27 points, while Denis Schröder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope each added 25.

The Jazz rallied from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter, going on a 15-0 run. Clarkson gave the Jazz a 110-108 lead with a 3-pointer with 9.2 seconds left in regulation, but Schröder drove past Royce O’Neale for the game-tying layup with 3.5 seconds left to send the game into overtime.

The Lakers outscored the Jazz in overtime, 17-5.

While Conley and Gobert were held out for rest, Mitchell will be out at least a week with a sprained right ankle he sustained in a win over Indiana on Friday night. An MRI showed there was no structural damage.

Without Gobert and Favors, the Jazz were out-rebounded, 52-37. Utah gave up 11 offensive rebounds to the Lakers.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 19 points, while O’Neale added 14 points and 3 rebounds, as Utah’s two-game winning streak ended.

Injured Lakers superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James watched in street clothes. But the Lakers had new addition Drummond and Markieff Morris back in the lineup, along with Kyle Kuzma and Schröder. All four had been dealing with various ailments.

Clarkson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds left in regulation. He had 10 points in the fourth, when the Jazz opened with a 15-4 run to get within one.

The Lakers took the game’s first double-digit lead on a jumper by Morris late in the third, capping a 7-0 run and stretching their lead to 84-74. The Jazz was held to 20 points, their lowest quarter of the game.

The Jazz (42-15) and Lakers will play against Monday night at the Staples Center.