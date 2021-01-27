Without Donovan Mitchell, Jazz still roll to 10th straight victory, 106-94

Jazz take over best record in NBA at 14-4

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Even without injured superstar Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz had little problem with the Dallas Mavericks, winning its 10th straight game, 106-94.

With the win, the Jazz now own the best record in the NBA at 14-4. The ten straight wins is the second longest win streak in the Quin Snyder era.

Rudy Gobert had seasons high of 29 points and 20 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added a season-high 31 points, while Joe Ingles made seven three-pointers and finished with 21 points.

Gobert also had three blocks and three steals to help the Jazz pass the Lakers — losers in Philadelphia on Wednesday, for the NBA’s best record.

“I think we’re in a flow right now,” Clarkson said. “We’re going to keep continuing to play hard, staying aggressive and not even worry about the record or where we place or anything.”

Ingles also had eight assists for Utah. He matched his career high with the seven 3s, falling one shy of tying the franchise record.

“The funnest thing about being on a team like that is there is no ego involved,” said Ingles, who was 7 of 11 from three-point range. “We love playing together, we enjoy playing together, and it’s nice to be playing at this level.”

The Jazz played without leading scorer Donovan Mitchell after he entered the NBA concussion protocol after being elbowed in the head by New York’s Austin Rivers on Tuesday. The Jazz were also without Derrick Favors, who was out with lower back soreness.

Mike Conley scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half. The Jazz out-rebounded the Mavericks, 50-36.

Luka Doncic scored 30 points for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway, Jr. added 19 points and Kristaps Porzingis 18. Dallas lost its third straight game.

Utah got an early boost on offense from Ingles and Gobert. Ingles made a pair of 3-pointers and assisted on two other baskets to help the Jazz stake out a 23-12 lead. Both assists were on baskets from Gobert, who had 10 points in the first quarter.

The Jazz expanded their lead to 32-17 late in the first quarter following three straight baskets from Clarkson that capped a 9-0 run. Then, Clarkson scored 13 of Utah’s first 16 points in the second quarter. His final basket in that stretch put the Jazz up 48-27.

Utah led by as many as 25 points in the third quarter, going up 98-73 on a step-back 3-pointer from Clarkson.

The two teams will complete the two-game set in Utah on Friday night.