Will BYU get an invite to join Big-12 Conference?

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – With the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma taking the first formal steps to leaving the Big-12 Conference and joining the SEC, will BYU soon get a call from Big-12 officials to join the conference?

Oklahoma and Texas notified the Big 12 on Monday that they would not be renewing an agreement than binds the league’s members through 2025.

The schools sent out a joint statement that made no mention of the SEC and said “the universities intend to honor their exiting grant of rights agreements.”

The “grant of rights” gives the conference control of the school’s media rights and runs concurrent with the Big 12′s television contracts with ESPN and Fox.

Joint statement from Texas and Oklahoma:



"The University of Texas at Austin and The University of Oklahoma notified the Big 12 Athletic Conference today that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025." pic.twitter.com/tfi8eEq03z — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) July 26, 2021

Texas and Oklahoma have been in discussions with the SEC about joining the league, though neither school nor the powerhouse conference has acknowledged that publicly.

BYU has been a football independent and a member of the West Coast Conference in its other sports since 2011 when it left the Mountain West Conference. Athletic director Tom Holmoe has made it no secret that BYU would love to join a Power-5 conference.

But with Texas and Oklahoma leaving, would the Big-12 even retain its P5 status? Would it just dissolve if the remaining schools leave for other conferences?

If Texas and Oklahoma leave, the Big-12 would be left with Baylor, Kansas, TCU, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Iowa State.

If the Big-12 were to remain in tact, speculation is that the top candidates to join the conference would be BYU, Boise State, Cincinnati, Memphis, UCF and SMU.

BYU has asked about joining the Big-12 for years, but has always been turned away. But now that the Big-12 may be desperate to adds teams, BYU may be first on its list.