LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The only thing standing in the way of the Utah State basketball team getting off to its best start in school history was struggling Weber State.

But the Wildcats pulled off a stunning upset, overcoming an 18-point first half deficit and ending the Aggies’ 9-game win streak to open the season, 75-72.

The Wildcats trailed by 18 points with 10:52 to play in the first half and trailed 43-29 at halftime, but started the second half on a 24-5 run.

Utah State tied the game 61-61 with 3:07 to play, but WSU knocked down three 3-pointers in the final three minutes to hold on for the win.

It is just the second win in Logan for the Wildcats in the last 13 games. Weber State also upset Utah State in football this past season.

Weber State shot 49 percent from the field and shot 59 percent in the second half. For the third-straight game, the Wildcats shot 50 percent from 3-point range as they finished 10 for 20 and made six 3-pointers in the second half.

The ‘Cats outrebounded the Aggies 36-30 and had 17 assists on 28 field goals.

Five Wildcats scored in double figures led by Dillon Jones with 16 points. He also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out four assists.

Junior Ballard had 14 points off the bench and Dyson Koehler had a season-high 12 points with five rebounds. KJ Cunningham scored a career-high 11 points with three 3-pointers and Steven Verplancken added 10 points, all coming in the second half.

Five Aggies scored in double figures, led by 16 points from Steven Ashworth, while Sean Bairstow had 14 points and Dan Akin chipped in 12 points off the bench. Max Shulga and Taylor Funk added 10 points apiece.

Utah State, the top 3-point shooting team in the nation coming into the game, was held to just 8-for-23 shooting (34.8 percent) from beyond the arc. The Aggies shot 42.0 percent overall (21-of-50) and 75.9 percent from the free throw line (22-of-29) as a team.

The Wildcats outscored the Aggies 46-29 in the second half.

Weber State has won three-straight games and is 5-7 on the season.

The Wildcats will close out the non-conference portion of the schedule with another in-state game Thursday night at BYU. Utah State will take on Seattle in Hawaii on Thursday.