PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU is going to have one of its top receivers afterall.

A week after entering the transfer portal, Kody Epps announced in Twitter that he is indeed staying and BYU.

“I have come to understand through all this that there was no point in trying to find a new home when what I needed and wanted was already here where I am,” Epps wrote. “Cougar Nation, my teammates and coaches are who I love and who I want to play for.”

Epps, who had 39 catches for 459 yards and six touchdowns last season for the Cougars, has three years of eligibility left.

Epps played in BYU’s first eight games of the 2022 season before suffering an injury against Liberty and did not play the rest of the year.

Epps reportedly had offers from Auburn, Colorado, Miami and Ole Miss. He has also received interest from Utah, Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

“Even though some great opportunities were presented to me,” Epps wrote. “I did not use the portal as a way to leverage or test waters, because I have too much respect for the generational connection I’ve built here and Coach Kalani’s belief in me.”

He will now team with returning receivers Keanu Hill and Chase Roberts to play with new transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis as BYU enters the Big 12 Conference next season.

The Cougars open the 2023 season at home against Sam Houston State September 2nd.