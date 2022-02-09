Why is curling such a popular sport in Utah?

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – One of the more interesting sports to watch at the Winter Olympics is curling. It’s been a part of the Winter Games since 1924.

Curling lessons have been sold out for months at the Olympic Oval in Kearns. So why is this sport so popular?

ABC4 Sports Director Dana Greene took a lesson to find out.

“While you’re playing the game, there’s always something to do,” explained curling instructor Trevor Duersch. “So you’re either calling the shot, you’re throwing a shot, or you’re sweeping.”

Basically, you slide a 44-pound granite stone on the ice, while your teammates “curl” the stone by sweeping, influencing its speed and direction.

“You’re affecting that stone,” Duersch said. “You’re either helping it curl more, stay in a straight line, or you’re just trying to get a little bit more distance out of it.”

You try to land the stone in the target “house,” knocking your opponents stones out of the way to score points. It’s a little like shuffleboard or bocce.

Your dominant foot pushes off in what’s called the “hack.” The slider goes under your foot to help glide across the ice. While you hold onto the stabilizer, you toss the stone, hoping it lands in the house.

“All you have to do is throw the stone and hope that you get it in the house and gets some points,” Duersch said.

Easier said than done. Click on the video to see just how fun curling can be.

You can sign up for curling lessons on the Olympic Oval website.