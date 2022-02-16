Why does the Olympic Oval have the fastest ice in the world?

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – If anyone knows about fast ice, it’s Derek Parra.

Parra still owns the world record in the 1500 meters speedskating event that he set at the Olympic Oval in Kearns during the 2002 Winter Olympics.

“I like to say I christened this building because I was the first person to skate an Olympic record in 2002,” said Parra, now the Director of Sports at the Olympic Oval. “This is the fastest ice on Earth. Every world record except for one has been set here.”

Nine of the ten long track world records have been set in Kearns, either at the Olympics or during the World Cup races held there. Calgary lays claim to being the fastest, but Parra is quick to correct them.

“I think Calgary’s slogan is the fastest ice in the world, but that’s not true,” Parra said. “There was a little bit of a rivalry because we have World Cups back to back usually. If they go there and come here, any world records that are broken there are re-broken here.”

So why does Kearns have the fastest ice in the world? Well, there are a few reasons.

“We have a low ceiling compared to most ice rinks, so we can have a better environmental control over ice because of the low ceiling,” Parra said. “We’re at altitude, it’s 4400 feet. so the air resistance is thinner. That, plus the athletes are getting better and better every year.”

Altitude is obviously a big factor. The less air resistance, the faster you skate.

“You can tell in your strokes,” Parra said. “In most sea level rinks, it takes you about ten pushes in the straightaway to get to the end of the straightaway. Here, it takes you eight.”

That’s a big reason why skaters from all over the world come to Kearns to set records.

“Athletes love coming here,” Parra said. “We have the most athletes at a World cup in these World Cups. We had over 300 athletes in our last World Cup. Most World Cups have between 200 and 250. Everybody comes to experience what Utah is like and to set personal bests.”

At the Winter Games in Beijing, Erin Jackson, who lives in Utah and trains at the Olympic Oval, became the first African-American woman to win a gold medal in speedskating. Utah native Casey Dawson was part of the U.S. team that won the bronze medal in the Team Pursuit.