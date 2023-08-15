SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – There is no question who the starting quarterback is at Utah, but Cam Rising is not healthy yet to be a full participant in training camp.

Rising is recovering from ACL surgery, and is still limited as the Utes begin their third week of camp.

On Friday, backup quarterback Brandon Rose suffered an undisclosed injury, but according to his Instagram page, Rose was hospitalized and released. Kyle Whittingham was not discussing it after practice Tuesday.

“No we don’t do any individual injury reports,” Whittingham said. “I will say that we’re a little bit beat up right now as a team, which you’d expect 14 days in. Bryson Barnes is taking the majority of the reps for the ones and Nate Johnson is taking the majority of the reps for the twos. When Cam is at practice, which is not every day but most every day, and he gets a fair share of the ones in certain drills as well.”

Barnes has played in the last two Rose Bowls when Rising got injured. He also started and beat Washington State last season, 21-17.

“You kind of play the cards that have been given to you,” Barnes said. “You come here, you take what’s given to you, you make the most of it and whatever happens ends up happening. You’ve just got to make the most of every opportunity you get.”

While Barnes may end up being the starter in the season-opener against Florida, speedy sophomore Nate Johnson will have some packages installed in the offense.

“Always,” Whittingham said. “Nate will always have packages that accentuate what his skill set is.”

After the first scrimmage of training camp on Friday, Whittingham is not satisfied with where the offense is right now, but there is still time for improvement.

“We’re not where we’re need to be offensively,” Whittingham said. “The execution wasn’t as good as it needed to be. It was the first extensive live work, so there’s no panic mode yet, but we’ve got to see improvement in two days from now when we have our second scrimmage on Thursday.”

While Rising did not play in the scrimmage, Whittingham is still expecting more out of his current crop of quarterbacks.

“We got to get the ball out quicker,” he said. “We held onto the ball too long in that first scrimmage. Again, it wasn’t Cam, so it’s young guys. Bryson Barnes isn’t young anymore, but just getting quarterbacks going through their progressions quicker.”

Tight end Brant Kuithe did not play in the scrimmage as well. Kuithe is expected to be the Utes biggest offensive weapon this year, but is recovering from a knee injury.

Outside of Rising, the Utes quarterbacks have gone live, meaning they can get hit, which is supposed to get them ready for the physicality of game action.

“If you’re an established guy like Cam you’re not going to get his at all,” Whittingham said. “If you’re a younger guy, then we need to find out what your ability is to extend plays, because you don’t get a true flavor of that or a true read on that unless you make them live. You don’t know what they could’ve gotten out of that and what they couldn’t have so its just a case by base basis.”

Now in his third year in the Utah offense under coordinator Andy Ludwig, Barnes says he feels comfortable running the offense if needed.

“Every year, the more comfortable you get with the offense, you also get more comfortable with the defenses and what they’re showing,” said the Milford High product. “Then the game starts to slow down. But you always have to prepare whether you’re the starter or the third stringer.”

Utah has sixteen more days to prepare for Florida, which comes to Rice-Eccles Stadium August 31.