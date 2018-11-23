White helps No. 7 UNC beat No. 17 UCLA in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Coby White had 19 points and eight assists, Luke Maye added 16 points and eight rebounds and No. 7 North Carolina beat No. 17 UCLA 94-78 in the consolation game of the Las Vegas Invitational on Friday.

Kenny Williams scored 15 points as five Tar Heels reached double figures and North Carolina (6-1) settled for a split in its Las Vegas trip.

Kris Wilkes led UCLA (4-2) with 22 points as he converted 7 of 10 from the field.

Thanks to 57 percent shooting in the second half, North Carolina, which trailed early, took the lead for good on a dunk by Nassir Little with 11:58 left in the game that made it 63-62.

UCLA freshman center Moses Brown fouled out with 7:40 left. He finished with seven points and four rebounds.

North Carolina now leads the all-time series 9-3 in a game between teams that have combined for 18 national championships.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25