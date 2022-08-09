UTAH (ABC4) – Are you ready for some football?

Fall camps are in full swing throughout the country and the excitement of the college football season is in the air.

The first preseason poll was released Monday with the University of Utah ranked at #8 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Weber State University is the lone representative on the FCS side ranked at #20.

With week 0 just 18 days away take a look at when each Utah program begins its season.

Utah State University

Utah State kicks off first in the Beehive State with the only Week 0 matchup in Utah against the University of Connecticut before traveling to Tuscaloosa for a matchup with the University of Alabama.

Kickoff is scheduled for August 27 at 2 p.m. on FS1 at Maverik Stadium.

Southern Utah University

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds welcome St. Thomas (Minnesota) Thursday, September 1 with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. at Eccles Coliseum in Cedar City.

Weber State University

Weber State begins its season Thursday, September 1 against the Western Oregon Wolves at Stewart Stadium, kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

BYU

BYU begins its season on the road at the University of South Florida with kickoff set for Saturday, September 3 at 4 p.m. on ESPNU.

The Cougars’ first matchup at LaVell Edwards is when future conference rival the Baylor Bears come into Provo with a kickoff scheduled for Saturday, September 10 at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

University of Utah

The University of Utah heads to SEC country on Saturday, September 3 with a highly anticipated matchup at The Swamp against the Florida Gators on ESPN at 5 p.m.

The Utes’ first game at Rice-Eccles will kickoff Saturday, September 10 at 11:30 a.m against Southern Utah on the PAC-12 Network.

Utah Tech University

Entering their second season in the FCS, the Utah Tech Trailblazers will travel to Sacramento State on Saturday, September 3. The Trailblazers will begin their home season Saturday, September 10 when Chadron State (Nebraska) comes to Greater Zion Stadium at 7 p.m.