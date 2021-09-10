What was life like the last time BYU beat Utah?: A look back at 2009

SAN DIEGO – OCTOBER 17: Max Hall #15 of BYU Cougars looks to pass the ball to teammate while playing against San Diego State Aztecs at Qualcomm Stadium on October 17, 2009 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jacob de Golish/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – When this weekend’s matchup between BYU and Utah kicks off at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, the occasion will mark an extended period since the Cougars last prevailed in the rivalry game.

4,306 days to be exact.

BYU has lost the last nine in-state battles with the Utes, last winning in 2009 thanks to a 25-yard touchdown pass from Max Hall to Andrew George in overtime. Since that 26-23 victory, which saw the Cougars nearly lose a 20-6 lead going into the fourth quarter, the series has been dominated by Utah.

This year’s contest will be the last one before the rivalry, which has been played since 1896 (although BYU doesn’t count its years playing as Brigham Young Academy), will take a two-year break.

While there have been multiple instances of nine-game winning streaks by both schools throughout the series, neither side has ever won 10 in a row.

Utah, ranked No. 21 nationally and coming off a 40-17 over Weber State, is projected as a 7-point favorite by most Las Vegas betting houses. BYU however, after defeating Arizona 24-16 in Vegas last week, could be inspired by Friday’s announcement that the Cougars have been invited into the Big 12 Conference.

For those looking for additional smack-talk material (looking at you, Utah fans), or further motivation to snap the streak (that’s you, Cougar fans), here’s a look at what the world looked like the last time BYU beat the Utes:

Biden’s first term, as vice president

WASHINGTON – MAY 12; U.S. President Barack Obama (C) speaks during a roundtable with business leaders to discuss cutting employer health care costs as right: Dr. Alvin Jackson (L), Ohio Department of Health and REI President, CEO Sally Jewel (2nd L), Steve Burd (2nd R), Safeway’s President and Chief Executive Officer and Cecily Hall, Microsoft’s director of U.S. benefits look on in the Roosevelt Room of the White House May 12, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Ron Sach-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 24: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Barack Obama (R) speaks as Vice President Joe Biden listens after the Senate passed their version of health care reform legislation in the State Dining Room at the White House December 24, 2009 in Washington, DC. The Senate passed the $871 billion legislation in a 60-to-39 along party-lines in the first Christmas Eve vote since 1895. Obama delayed leaving for his Hawaiian vacation until the Senate voted. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman-Pool/Getty Images)

Similar to 2021, in 2009, current President Joe Biden was in the White House. Only back then, he was serving as the V.P. to Barack Obama, who had been sworn in as Commander in Chief in January of that year.

At that time, the United States was recovering from The Great Recession, which had been sparked in large part due to a bursting housing bubble and other controversies on Wall Street. Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were ongoing. Obama made his first address to Congress on healthcare reform, which began a struggle on the issue that lasted for practically his entire presidency.

On January 22, 2009, Obama also pledged to close down the detention camp at Guantanamo Bay within a year. To this day, the facility in Cuba is still open but Biden, as president, recently declared his intention to close it soon.

Microsoft scores big with Windows 7, Apple builds on iPhone success

SAN FRANCISCO – SEPTEMBER 09: Reporters and special guests look at a display of the new iPod Nano with video capabilities during an Apple special event September 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. Apple CEO Steve Jobs announced a new version of iTunes, new pricing for iPod Touch music players and a new version of the iPod Nano with video capabilities. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 21: A computer store employee stacks copies of Microsoft’s new operating system ‘Windows 7’ ahead of its official launch at midnight tonight on October 21, 2009 in London, England. Microsoft’s much-anticipated version of its Windows operating system for PCs aims to eradicate many of the problems associated with its predecessor ‘Vista’. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

In response to Windows Vista, which had been poorly received by most computer users, Microsoft landed a winner with the launch of Windows 7 in July 2009.

Just six months after its release, the operating system had sold 100 million copies worldwide and stood as the most popular version of Windows until Windows 10 overtook it in January 2018. According to Global Stats StatCounter, around 15% of Windows-operating desktops still use Windows 7.

Two years earlier, in 2007, Apple had released its revolutionary iPhone, arguably one of the most life-altering technology products of the 21st century. The company, led by Steve Jobs, who was 2 years away from his death in 2011, released the iPhone 3GS, as well as updates to the iMac, MacBook, iPod Shuffle, iPod Nano, and iPod Touch in 2009. The iPad wouldn’t release for another year and the Apple Watch was still six years away.

The King of Pop, Dirty Dancing star both pass away

BERLIN – JULY 07: A young man lights candles at a makeshift memorial to late U.S. pop-star Michael Jackson at the same time as Jackson’s funeral services in California on July 7, 2009 in Berlin, Germany. An estimated 750 million people worldwide will watch the live broadcast of Jackson’s memorial service. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 15: Patrick Swayze’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is adorned with flowers September 14, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Swayze died September 14 at age 57 after battling pancreatic cancer for the last 20 months. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – JULY 9: Noval Mayes snaps a photo of a picture board dedicated to the former Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair at LP Field July 9, 2009 in Nashville, Tennessee. McNair and his girlfriend Sahel Kazemi were found shot to death in a Nashville condominium on July 4. (Photo by Rusty Russell/Getty Images)

Celebrity deaths and other ordeals dominated a large part of the news cycle in 2009. Perhaps most notably, Michael Jackson, known as the “King of Pop,” died on June 25, prompting several websites, including a new one called Twitter, to crash as folks rushed to respond and find out more.

Other highly-publicized deaths included actor Patrick Swayze, who died of cancer, former NFL quarterback Steve McNair, who was murdered by his mistress, TV pitchman Billy Mays, who succumbed to heart disease, and entertainer Ed McMahon, whose death at 86 was attributed to several health issues.

Boom, boom, pow: The Black Eyed Peas, superheroes have big year in entertainment

Heath Ledger appears on screen in his role as the Joker in “The Dark Knight”, winning Best Supporting Actor at the 81st Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California on February 22, 2009. AFP PHOTO Gabriel BOUYS (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS – DECEMBER 29: The Black Eyed Peas (L-R), apl.de.ap, Taboo, Stacy “Fergie” Ferguson and will.i.am, perform at the Mandalay Bay Events Center December 29, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The group is touring in support of the album, “The E.N.D.” (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BERLIN – DECEMBER 08: Actress Sigourney Weaver and director James Cameron attend a photocall to promote the film ‘Avatar’ at Hotel de Rome on December 8, 2009 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

The late Heath Ledger’s performance as the Joker in the 2008 Batman film, The Dark Knight, was still a major talking point. For the legendary role, Ledger was posthumously awarded the 2009 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, in addition to a Golden Globe in the same category.

Meanwhile, the Walt Disney Company kicked off what would become an entertainment universe powerhouse with its acquisition of Marvel Entertainment in August 2009.

Other noteworthy movies from 2009 included Best Picture winner Slumdog Millionaire, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button starring Brad Pitt, and Pixar Studios’ tear-jerker and playful adventure story Up. James Cameron’s Avatar would go on to become the biggest box office hit of all time that year, with announced sequels that have yet to release still in 2021.

The Black Eyed Peas, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Flo Rida, Beyonce, Kanye West, Jason Mraz, and The All-American Rejects dominated the airwaves in 2009, according to the Billboard Top 10.

Kobe Bryant wins fourth NBA title

Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates victory with his family following Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Orlando Magic at Amway Arena on June 14, 2009 in Orlando, Florida. The Lakers won the National Basketball Association championships defeating Orlando 99-86 for their 15th title and first since 2002. Series MVP Bryant had 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Lakers completed a four-games-to-one victory in the best-of-seven NBA Finals. AFP PHOTO / Stan Honda (Photo by STAN HONDA / AFP) (Photo by STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – APRIL 07: Cassie Kerns #51 and Meghan Gardler #22 of the Connecticut Huskies celebrate the win at the buzzer during the NCAA Women’s Final Four Championship game against the Louisville Cardinals at the Scottrade Center on April 7, 2009 in St. Louis, Missouri. The Connecticut Huskies defeated the Louisville Cardinals 76-54 to win the national title. The Huskies were undefeated this season. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 07: Running back Trent Richardson #3 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs for a 49-yard touchdown against the Texas Longhorns in the second quarter of the Citi BCS National Championship game at the Rose Bowl on January 7, 2010 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

The champions in sports that year included the following:

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers

NCAA Football: Alabama (championship game played in January 2010)

NCAA Men’s Basketball: North Carolina

NCAA Women’s Basketball: Connecticut

MLB: New York Yankees

NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins

Oh yeah, I remember that…

NEW YORK – JANUARY 5: Bernard Madoff (C) walks out from Federal Court after a bail hearing in Manhattan January 5, 2009 in New York City. Madoff is accused of running a $50 billion Ponzi scheme through his investment company. Madoff is free on bail and hasn�t formally responded to the charges or entered a plea. (Photo by Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO – DECEMBER 22: San Francisco police officers walk out of the Bill Graham Civic Center where an H1N1 flu vaccination clinic was being held December 22, 2009 in San Francisco, California. The city had 16,000 doses of the vaccine on hand for residents of the city. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – JANUARY 17: The U.S. Airways Airbus A320 is seen being lifted from the Hudson River Saturday January 17, 2009 in New York City. U.S. Airways Flight 1549 crashed shortly after take-off from LaGuardia Airport heading to Charlotte, North Carolina on January 15, 2009. The National Transportation Safety Board hopes to recover the black box data and voice recorders and other important components that will help determine the cause of the crash. (Photo by Daniel Barry/Getty Images)

Other news stories from 2009 included Bernie Madoff’s guilty plea to charges related to his multi-billion dollar Ponzi scheme, the emergence of the Swine Flu in the U.S. and Mexico, and a pair of events that would later become movies starring Tom Hanks – the Somali pirate crisis, which was immortalized as Captain Phillips, as well as airplane pilot Chesley Sullenberger’s heroic forced landing in the Hudson River, played by Hanks in Sully.

If BYU doesn’t snap the streak on Saturday, the Cougars won’t have another shot at beating Utah until 2024, the next scheduled matchup between the two. By that time, they’ll already have one year competing in the Big 12 conference under their belts.

BYU already went an entire decade without a win over the Utes, they’ll likely want to begin the 2020 decade (the two teams didn’t play each other in 2020) by putting an end to Utah’s dominance as quickly as possible. The BYU faithful likely won’t be happy to see this story run again in Sept. 2024.