Weber, Wasatch claim state soccer championships

Warriors win second straight title, while Wasps claim first title since 2013

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It was all about the “W” in the high school state soccer championships at Rio Tinto Stadium Friday afternoon.

Weber High boys soccer team had to wait two years to defend its 6A state title, and it was worth the wait.

Stockton Short made one save in a penalty kick shootout, as the Warriors beat Skyridge to cap an undefeated season, winning in PK’s, 4-3.

The Falcons took a 1-0 lead at the half on a goal by Jacob Jensen. Weber was the recipient of an own goal in the second half to level the match.

After two scoreless overtime periods, Short made one save, and the Warriors celebrated when Skyridge’s final attempt bounced off the crossbar.

“It just feels amazing,’ said Short. “The seniors that didn’t get to play last year, this is for them. All the kids that didn’t get to play, all the fans that didn’t get to watch, this is for them.”

Head coach Jan Swift caps a 13-year career with another state title.

“The boys have worked hard all season long,” said Swift, who is retiring after a 19-0 season. “We’re just excited for them. It’s a good way to end my career on.”

In the 5A title game, Wasatch came from behind to beat Skyline, 2-1.

After falling behind 1-0 on goal by Seryu Kim, Taylor Dummar found the equalizer for the Wasps to make it a 1-1 game at the half.

Skyline defender Joshua Bjorkland accidentally scored an own goal, trying to clear the ball out of the box to give Wasatch the lead for good with 16 minutes to play.

Elder Gutierrez got the win in goal for Wasatch.

“We’ve gone to the playoffs, we’ve gotten to the semifinals, and now we’re actually here,” said Wasatch senior Josh Jeppson. “To win it, it’s just unbelievable to me. I love everyone of my teammates. It’s just unbelievable what we can achieve when we work together.”

“We’ve been talking about this since 5th and 6th grade,” said senior captain Kameron Hall. “I can’t even explain it right now. I’m out of words. It just feels good to say that we’re state champions.”

This is the first 5A state title for Wasatch since 2013.