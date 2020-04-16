Weber State’s two ‘Mr. Irrelevants’: Tim Toone and Cam Quayle

Quayle was final pick in 1998 NFL Draft in 1998, Toone was last selection in 2010

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Back in 1998, former Weber State tight end Cam Quayle was the 241st and final pick of the NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, and he didn’t think it was real.

“I’d actually thought the draft was over,” Quayle said from his home in Farmington. “I was just at my parents house hanging out, my phone rang, I picked it up and it was Ted Marchibroda, head coach of the Ravens. I seriously thought my friends were punking me. I’m like, dude, who got their grandpa to call me?”

In 2010, Tim Toone finally heard his name called with the 255th pick of the draft.

“I got the call and my heart is beating really fast,” Toone said from his Arizona home. “My parents and my little brother were with me. My mom is a big sports fan, so she was very excited.”

In 1976, former NFL receiver Paul Salata began the celebration of “Mr. Irrelevant,” a moniker given to the final pick of the draft.

As part of the Mr. Irrelevant celebration week, both Toone and Quayle got to spend the day at Disneyland and go to an Angels baseball game. So clearly, it is much better to be the last pick than the second to last.

“In fact, they have a rookie symposium, and I went and found pick number 240,” Quayle recalled. “I said, “Dude, you should have been that much worse. You missed out on the best week ever.”

“I played with Dan Gronkowski, the second to last pick of the 2009 draft,” Toone said. “He was like, what the heck? I was almost there!”

I mean, does anybody really remember the first pick of the 1998 draft?

“I know!” Quayle said. “You say Peyton Manning, and people go, who?

Both players still hear about their Mr. Irrelevant notoriety to this day. Toone, who still is Weber State’s career all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards, is an ICU nurse in at a hospital in Arizona, while Quayle is a pediatric dentist in Pleasant View.

“I had a kid in a chair a few months ago and we was wearing a Ravens jersey,” Quayle said. “I thought this kid knows his stuff, so I said if Peyton Manning was the first pick, who was the last pick. You could tell he was thinking about it and he said he didn’t know that one. I just smiled and said I said it was me. I’ll never forget, he looked at his mom, looked at me and he just started smiling.”

Quayle and Toone have had contact over the years, and Toone has a theory as to why they both went into the medical profession.

“We got beat up a lot, so we wanted to help other people take care of themselves I guess,” Toone said with a smile.

So while Mr. Irrelevant isn’t the most noble of titles, Quayle and Toone have both embraced the moniker with pride.

“I felt like it was a big honor to be selected,” said Toone. “And then to be a part of it and part of that community has been special.”

“We’re all pretty irrelevant in our lives,” said Quayle. “Sure, we’re relevant to the people around us. But outside of our circle, we’re all pretty irrelevant. And I love that they just took something that was kind of funny, ran with it, made something big out of it. So yeah, I see no shame in being Mr. Irrelevant.”

You an watch the 2020 NFL Draft on ABC4 beginning at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 23rd.