Weber State’s defense shines in tough 6-0 loss to San Diego State

SAN DIEGO (ABC4 Sports) – The Weber State defense came to play Saturday night at San Diego State.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, so did the Aztecs.

San Diego State held Weber State to just five first downs to 154 total yards, as the Wildcats dropped its season opener, 6-0.

This was Weber State’s first shutout since 2015.

Two SDSU field goals, one in the second quarter and one early in the fourth quarter was the only scoring on the night.



Weber State held the Aztecs to 238 total yards, and allowed just 5 of 20 third down conversions. Weber State’s defense accounted for five tackles for loss, one sack and six pass breakups.



“San Diego State is a good football team and they made a few more plays than we did and that was the difference,” said Weber State had coach Jay Hill. “This one hurts but it was great to get tested against a great team like that, but there are no moral victories.”

Wildcats quarterback Jake Constantine finished 21 of 31 passing for 119 yards, while last year’s national freshman of the year, Josh Davis, was held to 7 yards on 8 carries.

Jordan Byrd, who finished with five carries for 50 yards for San Diego tate, had back-to-back runs of 13 and 15 yards before Matt Araiza’s first field goal from 34 yards out. Ryan Agnew ran for 14 yards on third-and-9, hit Daniel Bellinger for a 12-yard gain on third-and-8 and then scrambled for a first on third-and-6 to set an 29-yard field goal by Araiza.

Tariq Thompson had an interception and a pass breakup in the closing minutes to seal the game.



The Wildcats return home for the opener at Stewart Stadium on Saturday, hosting Cal Poly at 6 p.m.