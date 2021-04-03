Weber State wins in a defensive battle, beating SUU 19-16

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC 4 Sports) – Weber State scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and held on to beat in-state rival Southern Utah 19-16.

Weber State’s Kyle Thompson kicked a career-long 51-yard field goal in the first quarter to give them the early lead.

In the second quarter SUU would respond on special teams, they blocked a Wildcat punt and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown to give the Thunderbirds a 6-3 lead and they added a 39-yard field goal at the end of the half to lead 9-3 at halftime.

he Wildcats opened the third quarter with a 13-play, 75-yard drive with quarterback Bronson Barron finding Dallin Jamison for the four-yard touchdown pass. They went for two and did not convert, tie game 9-9.

Southern Utah responded with a 78-yard drive of its own and scored on a 1-yard Justin Miller touchdown run and took a 16-9 lead.

he Wildcats opened the fourth quarter with a 43-yard touchdown run by Dontae Mcmillan that tied the game at 16 all.

Then the Wildcats made a big play on defense, Desmond Williams forced and recovered a SUU fumble. The ensuing drive ended with a 19-yard Thompson field goal giving Weber State a 19-16 lead with 10:02 to play. The defense held on and Weber State makes it out of Cedar City with a 19-16 win, giving them a 4-0 record on the year.

Weber State will close out the regular season April 10th with a home game against Idaho State and will clinch the outright conference title with a win.