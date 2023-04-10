OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — The Weber State University cheer team has recently won its seventh national title at the 2023 NCA/NDA Collegiate Nationals in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday, April 8.

The Weber State Spirit Squad made history when they snagged a national title in the Advanced Large Co-Ed Division IA category and also the Grand National Championship title with the highest overall score of 98.0833 in the Large Co-Ed Division.

“This year, Weber State also moved up a division to Division IA, the highest division in the country,” said Paul Grua, director of athletic communications.

Watch Weber State Spriti Squad’s performance on Saturday:

Last Saturday was the second time in program history the Weber State cheer squad claimed the Grand National Championship title. It is also the sixth-straight national title Weber State won and the seventh overall.

“Weber State finished ahead of Louisville, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, and Clemson in the top five to win the Division IA title,” Grua said.

Additionally, Elsa Hassett and Michael Androsov took first place in the partner stunt category. Other Weber State cheer members also claimed the third to sixth spots as best stunt partners.

Weber State finished second in the Advanced Small Co-Ed Division IA competition and third in the group stunt category.

Summer Willis coached the Wildcat cheer team, and she led Weber State to claim national titles in 2009, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023.