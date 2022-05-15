OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After winning the Big Sky Conference tournament without allowing a single run, the Weber State Wildcat softball team has been selected to the NCAA tournament. The Wildcats will be heading to the Seattle region to take on the Texas Longhorns Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The Wildcats (38-10, 13-1) were selected as the third seed in the Seattle region. This is the first time in Big Sky history that a team from the conference has been seeded this high in the NCAA regionals. This will be the second time in school history that the Wildcats have played an NCAA regional in Seattle, having also done so in 2016.

“We’re thrilled,” said Weber State head coach Mary Kay Amicone. “It’s a great opportunity for us to go to the postseason. Staying out west, playing some great competition, we’re really excited.”

Weber State will face off against Texas (38-17-1) who finished third in the Big 12 conference and was ranked 15th in the nation in NCAA’s top 25 at the end of the season.

Also in Weber State’s region is the No. 13 seed Washington Huskies who will be hosting the regionals. The Huskies (35-15, 14-10) were the third-place team in the PAC-12, and will be playing the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (30-18-1, 15-3). The Mountain Hawks won the Patriot League’s tournament and clinched their conference’s automatic bid.

This is a double-elimination tournament with the winner advancing to the Super Regionals next week.

Weber State shut out Sacramento State to win the Big Sky Tournament on Saturday, clinching the conference’s automatic bid.

Weber State last made the NCAA Tournament in 2019, notching its first ever victory in the Tournament, beating Cal State Fullerton.

Utah and BYU were both hoping for bids to the NCAA Tournament, but were left out of the field.