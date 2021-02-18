Weber State signs head football coach Jay Hill to extension

OGDEN (ABC4 Sports) – Jay Hill isn’t going anywhere. The Weber State football coach agreed to a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the Wildcats through the 2025 season.

In his six years as the head coach he has had tremendous success. Hill has a 47-30 record, including 34-14 in Big Sky Conference play.

Related Content Weber State’s Taron Johnson helps send Buffalo Bills to AFC Championship Game

Weber State has advanced to the FCS Playoffs in each of the last four seasons and the Wildcats have won three-straight Big Sky Conference titles.

“I am super excited about the direction of our program, what we have accomplished and where we are heading,” Hill said. “Weber State is a very special place to me and I couldn’t be happier with the way our administration has backed me in building a championship program.”

Hill has been fantastic at home, in the last four years the Wildcats are 23-3 in games played at Stewart Stadium. Where they set a school record 8-0 home record in 2019.



“Jay has done an incredible job in building our football program into what it is today,” said Weber State Director of Athletics Tim Crompton. “I echo his sentiments on the support from the WSU administration. Jay has proven himself as an elite coach and we are thrilled to have him sign this extension to continue to build on what he has accomplished.”

Weber State is ranked third in the country in the FCS coaches poll. They begin their season Saturday, February 27th at Idaho State.