LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It is simply one of the best wins in Weber State football history.

The Wildcats upset Utah State, 35-7, for its first win over an FBS team since 1993, when they beat Nevada.

The Weber State defense completely shut the Aggies down, allowing just 283 total yards and picking off Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner four times.

“The players were tougher than nails and executed the game plan so well and made plays on both sides of the ball,” said Weber State head coach Jay Hill. “There were so many positives tonight and I’m super proud of the players and the coaches.”

The WSU defense held the Aggies to 2 of 15 on third down conversions, while Weber State was 10 of 19.

Wildcats quarterback Bronson Barron was 11 of 22 for 202 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Davis rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown and Bankston finished with 53 yards rushing.

Jacob Sharp had four catches for 87 yards and MacPherson had three catches for 89 yards.

“The players were outstanding and I can’t say enough about the coaches and the game plan,” Hill said. “Ultimately, it comes down to players making plays and they all did it on both sides of the ball. We ran it when we needed to, we threw it when we needed to and the defense was absolutely outstanding all night.”

“Obviously, it’s disappointing,.” said Utah State head coach Blake Anderson. “Give credit to Jay (Hill) and his group. We got outcoached and outplayed. It’s that simple. They came with a great gameplan and executed it. They had us off-balance all night on both sides of the ball. We dropped balls. We had penalties. We made mistakes. We played right into their plan. They did a great job. They earned it. Every bit of it.”

Weber State jumped out to a 10-0 lead when Josh Davis scored from 17 yards out. Utah State’s Terrell Vaughn returned the ensuing kick 100 yards for a touchdown. But that turned out to be the only TD of the game for Utah State.

Kyle Thompson kicked two field goals as the Wildcats went into the half leading 13-7.

In the third quarter, Bronson Barron connected with Ty MacPherson on a 9-yard fade pattern to give the Wildcats a commanding 21-7 lead after Jack Burgess ran in the two-point conversion.

On the next series, Desmond Williams picked off a pass by Logan Bonner, and returned it 33 yards for the pick-6 as Weber State built a 28-7 lead.

This is Weber State’s first win over Utah State since 1978, and only its second win all-time against the Aggies.

Bonner finished the night completing just 12 of 31 passes for 120 yards and three interceptions.

Weber State next hosts Utah Tech, while Utah State has a bye.

“We’re just struggling to find our team,” Anderson said. “Hopefully, that’s something we can do in the course of the next week. It’s a non-conference game, and I’m hoping we can figure out who we are and have some guys step up before we start conference play and start playing like the team that we are capable of. But, we’re going to have to make some adjustments in a lot of areas this week to get that done.”