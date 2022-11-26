OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Josh Davis rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns, while Damon Bankston added 122 yards and a score, as Weber State knocked off North Dakota in the first round of the FCS playoffs, 38-31.

The 10-2 Wildcats will face 10-1 Montana State in Bozeman next Saturday. The Bobcats defeated Weber State last month, 43-38.

Bronson Barron threw only 11 passes in a snowy game at Stewart Stadium. Barron was 5-for-11 for 110 yards and a touchdown pass to Hayden Meachem.

After jumping out to a 7-0 first quarter lead on a touchdown run by Dontae McMillan, Weber State exploded for 24 points in the second quarter to take a 31-14 lead into halftime.

The Wildcats led 38-17 headed into the fourth quarter after Davis’ second touchdown of the game. The Fighting Hawks rallied to score two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the last with 3:04 left on a 4-yard pass from Tommy Schuster to Jack Wright.

North Dakota got the ball back trailing by seven points with 1:49 left. But three incomplete passes by Schuster ended the comeback effort.

Weber State racked up 330 yards rushing on 59 attempts. Tyler Hoosman led North Dakota’s ground attack with 138 yards.