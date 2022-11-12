OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The #10 Weber State football team forced three Idaho State turnovers and got back on the winning track with a 45-7 win over the Bengals Saturday afternoon in their home finale at Stewart Stadium.

The Wildcats improved to 8-2 overall and 5-2 in Big Sky play with one regular season game remaining next Saturday at Northern Arizona.

Weber State had three strips sacks, forced one fumble, two interceptions and a defensive fumble touchdown in the dominating win over the Bengals.

Winston Reid had two strip sacks and totaled three forced fumbles, with one leading to a touchdown. He also led the Wildcats with seven tackles.

Raoul Johnson had an interception and a strip sack and Desmond Williams also had an interception.

The Wildcat offense totaled 455 yards, with 249 yards passing and 206 yards rushing, and had five touchdowns.

“A lot of good today,” said head coach Jay Hill. “I thought in spurts, both sides of the ball played absolutely outstanding football. 455 yards by the offense and hold them to 230, it was good sound football.”

Dontae McMillan had 15 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown, averaging 9.3 yards per carry. Damon Bankston added 38 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Bronson Barron finished with 226 yards passing and with two touchdowns. Ty MacPherson had four catches for 77 yards and a touchdown and Justin Malone had five catches for 35 yards and also had a touchdown.

Weber State jumped out to a 21-0 lead before the Bengals scored late in the first half. The Wildcats added a field goal and a touchdown from Barron to Malone and led 31-7 after three quarters.

Early in the fourth quarter, Reid had his second strip sack, which Garrett Beck recovered and returned it 66 yards for a touchdown.

Less than three minutes later, McMillan scored on a four-yard touchdown to make it 45-7.

It was Weber State’s ninth-straight overall win over Idaho State and the 19th-straight win over the Bengals in Ogden.

It was also Senior Day at Stewart Stadium as Weber State honored 13 players in their final regular season home game.

Weber State closes out the season next Saturday at Northern Arizona.