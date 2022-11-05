OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Weber State gave the #2 ranked team all they could handle, but the Wildcats suffered its second loss of the year to Sacramento State at Stewart Stadium, 33-30.

Bronson Barron threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats, but Sacramento State quarterback Asher O’Hara rushed for two scores for the Hornets, who stayed unbeaten at 9-0. Weber State falls to 7-2.

Sacramento State pounded out 204 yards rushing, and had 431 yards total.

Barron threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Sharp and a 14-yard score to Justin Malone, but trailed 23-14 at the half.

O’Hara scored a 1-yard touchdown to open the third quarter to give Sacramento State a 30-14 lead. But Abraham Williams returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown to make it 30-21.

After a 21-yard field goal by Kyle Thompson to make it a one score game, the Hornets seemingly ended the game on a 53-yard field goal by Kyle Sentkowski with 1:56 left in the game

Barron capped the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown with 16 seconds left, but the Hornets recovered the onside kick to end the game.

Dontae McMillan led Weber State in rushing with 73 yards on 17 carries. Josh Davis added 60 yards on the ground.

O’Hara completed 10 of 13 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown for Sacramento State.

Weber State next hosts Idaho State Saturday at 1:00 p.m.