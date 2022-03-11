BOISE, Idaho (ABC4 Sports) – Weber State’s run in the Big Sky Tournament came to a heartbreaking end as the Wildcats fell 69-66 to No. 1 seed Montana State Friday in the tournament semifinals.

WSU had two looks at 3-pointers to tie the game, but they did not go down, and the Bobcats advanced to the tournament championship game.

RaeQuan Battle came off the bench to score 17 points, hitting 13 of 14 free throws to lead Montana State.

Dillon Jones followed a miss by Koby McEwen with 14 seconds left to cut Montana State’s lead to 68-66. After Bassett made one of two free throws, McEwen and Jones both had open looks, but the shots did not go down.

The Wildcats never trailed in the first half and jumped out to an 11-3 lead after Dontay Bassett scored the first seven points of the game for Weber State.

There were six ties in the second half as Montana State chipped away. The Bobcats took their first lead at 56-53 with 7:34 to play.

The lead was never more than four points the rest of the way but Montana State shot 60 percent from the field in the second half, compared to 28 percent for the Wildcats.

Weber State was led by Jones, who finished with 18 points and pulled down nine rebounds. McEwen added 17 points and Bassett finished with 11 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots.

JJ Overton and Seikou Sisoho Jawara each had nine points.

Amin Adamu had 15 points for Montana State (26-7). Xavier Bishop added 14 points. Great Osobor had 10 points.

The Wildcats are now 21-12 overall and will wait to see if they are invited to a postseason tournament.