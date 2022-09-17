OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After one of its biggest wins in program history, the Weber State football team did not suffer a letdown against Utah Tech Saturday.

The Wildcats racked up 623 yards and forced four turnovers, as Weber State rolled to a 44-14 win at Stewart Stadium.

The 12th-ranked Wildcats, who shocked Utah Stat last week, are now 3-0 to start a full season for the first time since 1998.

Weber State threw for 368 yards and rushed for 255 yards in the win. The Wildcat defense forced four turnovers, including three interceptions, and recorded three sacks.

The Wildcats started the game on fire with two touchdowns in less than five minutes. Bronson Barron with Ty MacPherson Ty on a 13-yard pass for the first score, just 1:40 into the game.

The ‘Cats then drove 98-yards in four plays and Barron found Jacob Sharp for a 35-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 with 10:01 to play in the first quarter.

Utah Tech got on the scoreboard with a five-yard pass with 4:33 in the quarter, the first offensive touchdown the Wildcats have allowed this season.

WSU closed the first quarter with a 36-yard pass from Barron to MacPherson to make it 21-7.

The Trailblazers scored again early in the second quarter to make it 21-14. Kyle Thompson added a 24-yard field goal and the ‘Cats led 24-14 at halftime. The ‘Cats opened the scoring in the third quarter when Barron and MacPherson connected for the third time, a 17-yard touchdown that gave Weber State a 31-14 lead.

Thompson added two field goals late in the third quarter to make it 37-14.

Damon Bankston added a six-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Barron threw for a career-high 368 yards and four touchdowns on 25 of 33 passing. Barron also became the 17th player in WSU history to reach 3,000 career passing yards.

WSU had two players surpass 100 receiving yards. MacPherson had six receptions for 140 yards and three touchdowns. He moved over 100 career receptions and over 1,500 career receiving yards. Sharp had seven catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

On the ground, Bankston had a career-high 161 yards on 15 carries with one touchdown. Josh Davis added 15 carries for 59 yards.

Defensively, Abraham Williams had two interceptions and recovered a fumble. Maxwell Anderson also had an interception, his fourth on the season.

Winston Reid led the tackles with 11 tackles, including seven solo tackles. Reid, Nuu Sellesin and Garrett Beck each had a sack.

Weber State now begins Big Sky Conference play. The Wildcats hit the road at UC Davis on Saturday in an 8 p.m. Mountain time start.