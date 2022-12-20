OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Weber State has promoted offensive coordinator Mickey Mental to its new head football coach, replacing Jay Hill, who left to become the defensive coordinator at BYU.

Mental spent the 2022 season as the WSU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Prior to coming to Weber State, he was the head coach at Division II Notre Dame College where he posted a 16-2 record.

“I’m very, very grateful for the opportunity to be the next head coach at Weber State,” Mental said. “I want to thank Dr. Mortensen, Tim Crompton and the rest of the Weber State administration. I want to thank the current staff for their support and look forward to working with them. We have a tremendous group of players and staff that make this a special place. I feel very blessed and honored to be the next coach here and can’t wait to hit the ground running.”

Mental, 37, becomes the 12th head coach in Weber State football’s Division I history. He was hired as the offensive coordinator in February 2022 and in his first season with the Wildcats, helped lead Weber State to a 10-win season, including an FBS win over Utah State. The Wildcats advanced to the second round of the FCS Playoffs and were nationally ranked all season.

The Wildcat offense ranked in the top 25 in the nation in scoring offense, rushing offense, first downs, and third down conversion percentage, and had seven players earn All-Big Sky Conference honors.

“After a nationwide search to replace Coach Hill, it is clear to us that coach Mental gives our football program the best opportunity for success moving forward,” Crompton said. “We are excited for him and our football staff and we look forward to seeing them get back in action next fall.”

Prior to coming to Weber State, Mental, a native of Olmstead Falls, Ohio, spent two seasons as the head coach at Notre Dame College, a Division II school in South Euclid, Ohio. He spent 13 total years at Notre Dame, including five years as the offensive coordinator.

In his two seasons as head coach, Mental posted a 16-2 record. The Falcons were 5-0 and won the MEC Championship during the shortened spring 2021 season. In the fall 2021 season, Mental led the team to an 11-2 overall record and a trip to the second round of the Division II playoffs.

In the five games in the spring 2021 season, Mental led the team to a perfect 5-0 record and the offense ranked high in the nation in several categories. The Falcons were second in the country in rushing yards per game, third in points per game, fifth in total offense, and seventh in first downs.

He was named MEC Coach of the Year and had a program-record 22 players earn all-conference honors, including the offensive player of the year.

During the 2021 season, the Falcons finished the season ranked ninth in the country. In his five seasons as the offensive coordinator, the Falcons had their five best seasons in total rushing, with the team setting a new school record in each of his first four seasons.

Prior to joining Notre Dame College, Mental spent one year as the quarterback coach at Brookside High School.

Mental played college football at Baldwin-Wallace, where he was a three-year starter at quarterback for the Yellow Jackets. He earned OAC player of the week honors and when his Baldwin-Wallace career was over, he earned a tryout with the Cleveland Browns.

“Coach Mental is a great selection to help Weber State continue to win on the field and in the classroom,” said WSU President Brad Mortensen. “He will build on the success we’ve had over the past decade, while continuing to ensure that our student-athletes are successful in all facets of their lives. He knows our players and coaches, and the key factors that have contributed to the successful culture of this team. I’m excited to see the direction Coach Mental takes the program.”

Mental replaces Jay Hill who left Weber State after nine seasons as head coach and was the all-time leader in coaching wins.

“Weber State is very lucky to have Mickey Mental as the new head coach,” Hill said. “He did a phenomenal job last season with our offense. I was very impressed with him through the interview process when I was looking for an offensive coordinator and I know he will fit the program and fit the players. I’m super excited about the future of Weber State football knowing that they have a phenomenal coaching staff intact that will do great things moving forward.”