Weber State head coach Jay Hill joins Real Sports Live

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Weber State football team is set to face Kennesaw State in the FCS playoffs this Saturday, and Wildcats head coach Jay Hill joined Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff on Real Sports Live Sunday night to talk about the matchup.

The 3rd-ranked Wildcats will be making their fourth straight playoff appearance, and are coming off their third straight Big Sky Conference championship. Weber State had a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

Kennesaw State (11-2) is coming off a 28-14 victory over Wofford.

Saturday’s game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Stewart Stadium.

Click on the video to see the entire interview.