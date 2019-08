SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Weber State kicks off the the 2019 season Saturday at San Diego State, and the Wildcats once again have high expectations.

Led by 6th-year head coach Jay Hill, the Wildcats are ranked 8th in the preseason FCS poll, and have won a school-record 21 games in the last two seasons.

Hill joined Real Sports Live Sunday night to talk about the upcoming season. Click on the video to see the entire interview.