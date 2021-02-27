Weber State dominates in season opener, winning 49-21 over Idaho State

POCATELLO, Idaho (ABC4 Sports) – It took nearly 435 days for the Weber State football team to play another game, but it was worth the wait.

Bronson Barron threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns as the fourth-ranked Wildcats kicked off an abbreviated spring season by blowing out Idaho State on the road, 49-21.

After a slow start, Weber State got the offense going in the second quarter. Barron, in his first career start, threw two touchdown passes to give the Wildcats a 14-0 lead going into halftime.

Weber State exploded in the third quarter, scoring 28 points taking a 42-7 lead into the fourth quarter where they would coast to the 49-21 win. The Wildcats finished the game with 638 total yards.

The Wildcats were led by Barron who threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns. The running attack was working as well as they finished with 289 yards. Josh Davis rushed for 106 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries.

The Wildcat receiving game was well balanced, six players had a reception for the Wildcats. Rashid Shaheed, David Ames, and Davis all had touchdown catches. Shaheed finished his day with two touchdown catches to go along with 73 receiving yards.

Weber State forced three Bengal turnovers, including two interceptions of Idaho State quarterback Tyler Vander Waal. The Wildcats also recovered a fumble.

Weber State will look to build off the victory on March 13th, when they host UC Davis.