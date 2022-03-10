BOISE, Idaho (ABC4 Sports) – Weber State is the state’s last remaining men’s basketball team during conference championship week.

The Wildcats overcame a slow start and rolled to a dominating 68-56 win over longtime rival Montana Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Tournament.

The Wildcats will now take on top seed Montana State on Friday at 5:30 p.m. the semifinals, and are two wins away from earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

“I thought once we got into the game and got the game back to a one or two point game, I thought our guys really settled in,” said head coach Randy Rahe. “They got their confidence. But it was just a hard-fought battle. I think it will give us some confidence, hopefully it will make us play with some confidence tomorrow.”

Dillon Jones led Weber State with 23 points and 11 rebounds for his 17th double-double of the season. He was 7 of 8 from the field, including two 3-pointers, and recorded three steals.

Koby McEwen added 17 points and had two assists, while JJ Overton scored 10 points.

Montana jumped out to a 12-2 lead just over three minutes into the game. But the Wildcats responded with a 12-3 run of their own to cut it to 15-15.

WSU later took the lead on an 11-1 run and led 25-19 with 5:15 to play.

Weber State led 30-25 at halftime, and had more big runs in the second half, including a 17-1 run over a six-minute stretch that gave Weber State a 47-27 lead with 13:49 remaining. The Wildcats made 10 of their first 11 shots to start the second half.

Montana was never closer than 12 points the rest of the way. It’s WSU’s first tournament win over Montana since 2016.

Weber State shot 54 percent from the field and held the Grizzlies to 41 percent. WSU improved to 20-0 this season when leading its opponent in field goal percentage.

The Wildcats also outrebounded the Grizzlies 27-22 and forced 16 Montana turnovers.