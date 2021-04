SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4 Sports) - The University of Utah had fans at Rice Eccles Stadium for the first time since November 30th, 2019. They allowed in 6,500 fans for the spring game.

Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer did not disappoint those in attendance. He completed all 15 of his passes in the first half. Finishing his day throwing for 151 yards and two touchdowns.