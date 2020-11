SEATTLE (ABC4 Sports) - It was a tale of two halves for the Utes football team against Washington Saturday night.

After dominating the first half against the Huskies in building a 21-0 lead, Washington stormed back for 24 unanswered points in the second half, scoring the game-winning touchdown with 36 seconds left to hand the Utes its second loss to open the season, 24-21.