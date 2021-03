PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) - The BYU basketball team earned the respect of the NCAA Tournament Committee, getting a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars (20-6) will face the winner of the play-in game between UCLA (17-9) and Michigan State (15-12) on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 7:40 p.m. MT at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.