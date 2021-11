RUSH VALLEY (ABC4)- Fire crews responded to a fire on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. at the Royal Creek Ranches, a retreat and reception center in Rush Valley near Tooele.

Seven fire agencies, including Rush Valley Fire, Vernon, Stockton, Terra, Army Depot, North Tooele and Grantsville, along with 30 firefighters from those agencies worked together to put out the fire which took nearly three hours to contain.